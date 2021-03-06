By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
New and active cases of COVID-19 continued to trend down this week in Walla Walla and Umatilla counties, including reports from Friday, March 5, and Saturday, March 6.
In Walla Walla County, six new cases of the disease were tallied Friday, and 60 people currently have the disease, according to the county Department of Community Health’s pandemic website covidwwc.com.
At the Washington State Penitentiary, one person had the disease as of Friday, March 5, out of the 985 total cases reported since August.
There were no new deaths reported in the county, leaving that total at 58.
Three county residents are currently hospitalized with the disease.
There have been 4,802 cases of the disease in the county since testing began last year.
In Umatilla County, there were 10 new cases of COVID-19 reported Friday, March 5, according to the Region 9 COVID-19 Dashboard and four reported Saturday, according to a release from the Oregon Health Authority.
The county has had 7,709 total cases since testing began last year and 82 people identified with the disease have died. No additional deaths were reported Friday or Saturday.
That goes along with slowing state numbers, too, as vaccine delivery continues to tick upward.
In Oregon, 202 new cases were reported Saturday, and three people reportedly died, according to OHA.
The state has had 157,079 cases of the disease, and 2,296 people have died since early last year.
In Washington, another 778 total cases were counted from Thursday to Friday, with 343,868 cases since tracking began last year, according to the state’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard.
Nine people died in the state Friday, for a total of 5,041 virus-related deaths since tracking began, according to the dashboard.