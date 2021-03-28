Umatilla County continued to have the highest case numbers among local counties this week, but regional numbers were following a national trend of decreasing COVID-19 infections.
Umatilla County saw 18 new cases reported Friday, according to the Region 9 COVID-19 Dashboard, making for a total of 7,850 cases of the virus since testing began last year.
The county has had 82 people die in connection with the disease, with no new deaths reported this week.
According to the Oregon Health Authority, 13,480 people in the county have been vaccinated as of Friday, including 7,653 people who are fully vaccinated with both doses.
Walla Walla County had no new cases reported Friday, for a total of 4,837 cases since testing began last year, according to the county’s Department of Community Health.
There were 24 people who reportedly had the virus as of Friday, and one person was in the hospital, Community Health reported.
No new deaths were reported this week — 59 people have died in connection with the virus since early last year.
So far, the county is well within the metrics of Washington’s Roadmap to Recovery to stay in Phase 3 when evaluations are done again on April 12.
According to the state Department of Health, a little more than 11,000 county residents have been fully vaccinated as of last week, with more than 31,000 doses administered so far.
In Washington, 1,060 new cases were tallied Friday evening, based on the Department of Health’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, for a total of 359,666 cases since the pandemic began.
Five more Washingtonians reportedly died in connection with the outbreak, bringing the state’s total death count to 5,218, the department reported.
The state now has more than 1.1 million people fully vaccinated as of this week, according to the dashboard.
In Oregon, another 505 cases were reported Friday, for a total of 163,295 cases since testing began.
The state reported three more people died in connection with the disease for a total of 2,373 Oregonians since testing began.
The state reported about 1 million people were vaccinated as of Wednesday with more than 600,000 Oregonians fully vaccinated.