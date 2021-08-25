Health leaders in Walla Walla and Umatilla counties announced six new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday, Aug. 25.
Walla Walla County’s Department of Community Health has confirmed two COVID-19-related deaths:
- A man in his 60s who had tested positive for the illness died sometime in August.
- In March 2021, a woman in her 80s diagnosed with the illness died outside of Walla Walla County. Health officials here were notified that her death has now been assigned to Walla Walla County. The death toll is 77.
Officials said that as of 3:40 p.m., there are 18 more people who have tested positive for COVID-19, making 494 active cases; 17 people are hospitalized with the disease.
Altogether 6,963 residents have had the coronavirus. That number includes 1,002 inmates at Washington State Penitentiary, 11 in the past month. The prison has had 316 employees infected with the virus, according to data — the highest number at any Washington state Department of Corrections facility.
To find out how to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Walla Walla County, go to ubne.ws/wallavax.
Umatilla County health officials listed four more COVID-19 deaths, reaching a death count of 112 people:
- A 52-year-old woman tested positive July 28 and died Aug. 7 at St. Anthony in Pendleton. Any contributing health conditions are unknown.
- A 69-year-old woman with other health issues tested positive Aug. 3 and died Aug. 15 in Boise.
- A 66-year-old man tested positive Aug. 2 and died Sunday, Aug. 22, at Providence Portland Medical Center in Portland. Any contributing health conditions are unknown.
- A 63-year-old man tested positive Aug. 15 and died Monday, Aug. 23, at Good Shepherd Medical Center in Hermiston.
Umatilla County has 69 new cases of the virus, 570 active cases and a total of 11,212 cases overall.
To schedule a vaccination for COVID-19 in Umatilla County, go to ubne.ws/2umatillavax.