Walla Walla and Umatilla counties reported no newly-confirmed positive tests results for COVID-19 Wednesday, with both counties at 106 cases for now.
Umatilla County health officials, however, said there is one new presumptive case of the coronavirus, along with two previously-reported presumptive cases.
Oregon Health Authority began counting presumptive cases May 4, said OHA spokesman Jonathan Modie.
The decision to use the term is modeled on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vocabulary, Modie said, noting it is a description of a person who is showing symptoms of the infection and has been in close contact with someone who has already tested positive for COVID-19.
In other words, “all but confirmed” and needing the same response and support as a person with a positive test result, he said.
If such cases are later confirmed as positive, those names get moved to the correct category, Umatilla County officials said.
The county has 80 residents who have recovered from the infection, one person still hospitalized and one affiliated death, data shows.
Walla Walla County numbers show 101 people have recovered from the disease and three residents are in active isolation. There have been two deaths, officials said.