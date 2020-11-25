The number of people dying from COVID-19 complications continues to creep up in Walla Walla and Umatilla counties.
Umatilla County Public Health reported Wednesday one new COVID-19-related death, bringing the county death toll to 49.
The victim, 72, was a woman with underlying medical conditions who tested positive Nov. 16 and died Sunday at Good Shepherd Medical Center in Hermiston.
Another 22 cases Wednesday brings Umatilla County’s total to 4,212 since February.
The county is no longer reporting active case or daily hospitalization numbers. It is in Phase 2 of Oregon's four-stage reopening plan, found here: ubne.ws/3769wtQ
Umatilla County Public Health website: ubne.ws/3kPUzBk
In Walla Walla County, the Department of Community Health reported 29 additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, with 21 deaths reported on its website.
Washington state Department of Health, however, is reporting 23 virus-related deaths in Walla Walla County.
No additional details have been released by county health officials since the county’s 18th death.
No case numbers will be updated Thursday.
Due to increased volumes in COVID-19 lab testing results across the state, there is a delay in data reporting from the Washington state Department of Health: categories will be updated as results are returned to local health departments.
The county’s case total is 2,142 since mid-March, local officials reported.
Ten people were reported hospitalized Wednesday, part of the 467 active cases count. That number includes 122 men living at Washington State Penitentiary,
State officials are reporting 320.5 cases of COVID-19 per 10,000 residents in Walla Walla County.
The number of people considered recovered is 1,654.
Walla Walla County has a 15% test positivity rate. The county is in Phase 2 of the state’s four-stage Safe Start reopening plan.
Department of Community Health website: ubne.ws/2TepePQ.
Columbia County Public Health reported 23 active COVID-19 cases and 23 people as recovered Wednesday; there have been two deaths reported.
Columbia County Public Health: ubne.ws/33inpUU
Washington state Department of Health reported 2,887 new cases of COVID-19, and 14 new deaths Wednesday, with a caveat:
“Due to laboratory report volumes reaching unprecedented levels during the past two weeks, some duplicate lab reports and case information have been included in our dashboards," officials stated.
Those numbers appear to bring the state’s totals to 153,906 cases and 2,704 deaths, meaning 1.8% of people diagnosed in Washington have died, according to the state Department of Health.
The agency reported 10,242 people now have been hospitalized in the state due to the virus.
Washington state Department of Health's COVID-19 response website: ubne.ws/3mcVD3L
Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday 1,189 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, bringing the state total to 68,503.
There were 20 new deaths, created a toll of 867.
Officials said the weekly report, released Wednesday, set new pandemic highs for daily cases and hospitalizations.
The agency reported 8,687 new daily cases during the week of Nov. 16-Nov. 22, a 34%increase over the previous record-high week.
Weekly hospitalizations from COVID-19 rose to 366, a 26% increase and the highest weekly yet reported in the pandemic.
There were 61 reported COVID-19 reported deaths, nearly doubling the previous week’s total of 31.
People aged 20 to 49 have accounted for 55% of the cases, while people aged 70 and older have accounted for 74% of the deaths.
During the week of Nov. 15-Nov. 21, 129,564 COVID-19 tests were administered. The percentage of positive tests was 7.2 percent.
Previously, OHA used a “person-based” test-counting method. OHA is now using a “test-based” method, whereby all electronic lab reports received by OHA will be used to calculate positivity percentages. This change was prompted by changes in testing patterns.
The report shows Milton-Freewater has had 301 residents test positive for the virus; Athena, 19, and Weston, 18.
Oregon Health Authority: ubne.ws/3lUnBRt