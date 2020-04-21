Two additional people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Walla Walla County and one more in Umatilla County, health officials announced this afternoon.
That brings case numbers to 37 in Walla Walla County and 28 in Umatilla County.
The Walla Walla County's Department of Community Health Director Meghan DeBolt said the past weekend saw the largest spike in daily cases for the coronavirus here, with one on Saturday and five on Sunday.
That means 17 more people tested positive for the virus since April 10.
Included in the numbers from over the weekend are five employees at FirstFruits Farms in Prescott; eight Walla Walla residents who tested positive are among the more than 90 Tyson Fresh Meats employees who are now infected.
The majority of the cases from that Wallula processing facility live in Benton or Franklin counties, officials said
COVID-19 has not peaked in the Walla Walla area, DeBolt said, even as the state's upward curve of cases is beginning to flatten out.
The community is not in the clear and must remain diligent in staying home, staying 6 feet apart form one another, washing hands and using masks, she said.
The director asked that people "please, please stop congregating at parks and other spaces — we need your help to keep our community safe ... Now is not the time to rebel against the stay-at-home orders; we are on the brink of having broader community transmission and need to be diligent for a few more weeks.”
In Umatilla County, 13 people have recovered and 15 still have active cases of the virus, with one admitted to the hospital.
Health officials there said they've connected with the most recent person with a positive test result and his or her close contacts.
The person is not connected to previously reported cases there and is self-isolating at home, according to a release.