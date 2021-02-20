Walla Walla, Umatilla counties report low COVID-19 case counts Friday

The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health reported eight cases of COVID-19 for Friday, with four newly announced deaths.
The county’s active case count was 129 people, including six residents hospitalized and no new cases at the Washington State Penitentiary.
The county’s case total is 4,671 since mid-March, including 50 deaths, local officials reported.
Washington State Department of Health is reporting 57 virus-related deaths in Walla Walla County.
The state Department of Health has reported 234 people in Walla Walla County have been hospitalized since the pandemic started.
The number of county residents considered recovered is 4,492.
Umatilla County Public Health reported 12 additional COVID-19 cases Friday, with no new deaths.
The county’s case total is 7,508, including 80 deaths.
Columbia County Public Health reported two active COVID-19 cases Friday. Overall, 114 people have tested positive and recovered, according to state data, and there have been four deaths reported.
Washington’s Department of Health reported 1,270,425 residents have been vaccinated as of Thursday; 12,568 are in Walla Walla County and 1,007 in Columbia County.
The South Central health region, which Walla Walla and Columbia counties are part of, has a -41% trend in case rates, -19% in hospital admission rates, 14% positivity rate and 86% occupancy in intensive care beds.
The state’s total COVID-19 cases come to 332,904, including and 4,822 deaths, meaning 1.4% of people diagnosed in Washington have died.
Oregon Health Authority reported no new deaths related to COVID-19 Friday, keeping that toll at 2,149, with 492 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 152,190.
The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across Oregon rose by 25,866 for a total of 755,657 first and second doses. To date, 922,300 vaccines have been delivered around the state to providers.