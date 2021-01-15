A plan is being developed in Walla Walla County for public inoculation, including setting up a mass vaccination site in the future at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds, the county's Department of Community Health announced Friday.
Meanwhile, Umatilla County officials announced Friday that a planned vaccination event there had to be canceled because shipments of vaccines are lagging behind expectations.
The Umatilla County health department noted in a release that it was prepared for weekly mass vaccinations at selected drive-thru sites in the county. One such event was to happen Thursday and Friday, but that won't happen, according to the release.
The department said it is ready to handle the mass vaccinations, but the stations will rely on a sufficient amount of vaccines being allocated by the state, and that hasn't happened yet.
“It is deeply disappointing that vaccinations for our Phase 1A residents, including those in long term care facilities, will continue to be delayed," Health Director Joseph Fiumara said in the release.
“We are committed to continuing planning efforts to ensure that our community is ready to quickly administer any amount of vaccine that arrives in coming weeks.”
Health officials directed residents to the the Oregon Health Authority's COVID-19 vaccination website or to call 211 for more questions on the state's vaccine distribution plan.
The Walla Walla County site would be run in partnership with Providence St. Mary Medical Center, Providence Medical Group, Walla Walla Clinic, Family Medical Center, Emergency Management and Emergency Medical Services of Walla Walla County.
“The strong relationships between our local medical and emergency services community ensures a unified effort to vaccinate our county residents quickly and efficiently,” Public Health Officer Dr. Daniel Kaminsky said in a Community Health release.
“We are aware of the public’s interest and concern that this has not rolled out as fast as we all want it to. We also feel the urgency.”
In the meantime, the county is continuing to distribute vaccines to Phase A1-eligible people. Community Health estimates about 80-90% of Phase A1-eligible residents in the county — health care workers, first responders and people employed or living in long term care facilities — have been inoculated with the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and 35-40% have received the second dose. Two doses are required for the Pfizer vaccine.
Community Health is asking residents who are not eligible for Phase A1 not to call the department but to refer to the state's vaccine plan and other state information.
Oregon Health Authority and the Washington State Department of Health both rolled out vaccination plans that included a phased approach, but both states appear to be well behind those phases, at least in local counties.
According to Washington state's timeline, Phase B1 is supposed to start sometime this month, but Phase A2, which has not begun yet, needs to happen first.