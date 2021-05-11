On the day U.S. regulators expanded access to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine formula to those as young as age 12, Walla Walla County health officials said the virus situation has calmed again here.
On Monday, May 10, public health officer Dr. Daniel Kaminsky told Walla Walla County's commissioners his department will hold one final mass vaccination clinic at the county's fairgrounds on Sunday, May 16. Future vaccination efforts by the Department of Community Health will include mini clinics at the Providence Southgate Medical Park, via mobile outreach and targeted ways to expand vaccinations in the county, Kaminsky said.
Demand for COVID-19 vaccinations began falling about six weeks ago, he said.
"As (eligible) groups are getting younger, they don't have as much interest," he said.
The physician also said that while Washington state's reopening program, "Healthy Washington: Roadmap to Recovery," is still in the two-week pause announced May 4 by Gov. Jay Inslee, it appears as of right now Walla Walla County can continue to stay in Phase 3, the least restrictive and most open segment of the plan.
Here are the numbers reported by health officials as of Monday, May 10, 2021.
Walla Walla County
- New cases: five over the weekend, nine on Monday
- New deaths: none
- Active cases: 84
- Hospitalized: three
- Total cases: 5,086
- Total deaths: 64
- Vaccine doses: 49,863
- Reopening status: Phase 3, "Healthy Washington; Roadmap to Recovery” plan
Umatilla County
- New cases: nine
- New deaths: none
- Active cases: not reported
- Hospitalized: none
- Total cases: 8,139
- Total deaths: 84
- Vaccinated: 20,229
- Reopening status: Umatilla County is currently in the ”high risk” category of Oregon’s four-stage COVID-19 risk level plan.
Source: Umatilla County Public Health
Columbia County
- New cases: none
- New deaths: none
- Active cases: none
- Hospitalized: none
- Total cases: 120
- Total deaths: five
- Vaccine doses: 2,907
- Reopening status: Phase 3, "Healthy Washington; Roadmap to Recovery” plan
Washington state
- New cases: 786
- New deaths: 22
- Active cases: not reported
- Hospitalized: 68 new, 22,886 total
- Total cases: 405,705
- Total deaths: 5,586
- Vaccine doses: 5,960,719
Source: Washington Department of Health
Oregon
- New cases: 388
- New deaths: three
- Active cases: not reported
- Hospitalized: 326
- Total cases: 191,774
- Total deaths: 2,533
- Vaccine doses: 3,344,102
Source: Oregon Health Authority