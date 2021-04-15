Walla Walla, Umatilla counties both report nine new COVID-19 cases

Umatilla County health officials reported this week gains are being made in vaccination numbers.
The county has lagged behind the rest of Oregon in vaccinating residents, Commissioner George Murdock said on Monday, April 12.
That said, progress is being made. More Milton-Freewater residents turned out at a recent drive-thru vaccination event there than at previous ones, Umatilla County Public Health deputy director Alisha Lundgren told Murdock, and more employers are agreeing to onsite vaccination clinic for employees.
Murdock and other officials have said increasing vaccination rates across the county is the key to opening up large-scale summer events.
The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health reported nine cases of COVID-19 for Wednesday, April 14, 63 active cases and none hospitalized.
Those numbers put Walla Walla County at 4,922 cases of the coronavirus since March 1, 2020, including 64 deaths, local officials reported.
Washington state Department of Health is reporting 41,873 residents have received a vaccine dose in Walla Walla County.
Walla Walla County is in Phase 3 of the ”Healthy Washington; Roadmap to Recovery” pandemic recovery plan.
Umatilla County Public Health reported nine additional COVID-19 cases, making a cumulative of 7,934, including 83 deaths; 17,722 residents have been vaccinated, or 2,183.06 per 10,000 people.
Umatilla County is in the ”moderate risk” category of Oregon’s four-stage COVID-19 risk level plan.
Columbia County Public Health has had 117 active COVID-19 cases, according to state officials, and there have been five deaths.
As well, 2,528 residents have received vaccine doses.
Washington’s Department of Health reported 4,299,251 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, and 23.06% of all state residents have been fully vaccinated now.
Officials said there 1,371 new COVID-19 cases and 17 more virus-related deaths.
Those numbers bring the state’s totals to 380,339 cases and 5,357 deaths.
Oregon Health Authority reported 816 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 172,206.
There were three new deaths, making the state’s death toll 2,449.
Oregon has now administered 2,354,634 vaccine doses.
As of Wednesday, April 14, 945,453 Oregonians have completed a vaccine series.