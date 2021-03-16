The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health reported one new case of COVID-19 for Monday, March 15.
The county’s active case count was 25 residents, with none hospitalized.
The state Department of Corrections is reporting no new cases of the disease among inmates in the past 30 days.
The county’s case total is 4,817 since March 1, 2020, including 59 deaths, local officials reported.
Washington state Department of Health is reporting 64 virus-related deaths in Walla Walla County.
The number of county residents considered recovered from the coronavirus is 4,733.
Umatilla County Public Health reported nine additional COVID-19 cases Monday with no new deaths.
The county’s case total is 7,756, including 82 deaths.
Umatilla County is currently in the ”high risk” category of Oregon’s four-stage COVID-19 risk level plan.
Columbia County Public Health reported no active COVID-19 cases Monday. Overall, 17 people have tested positive and recovered, according to county officials. There have been four related deaths reported.
Washington’s Department of Health reported 2,442,269 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given, about 84% of the total vaccines delivered around the state. Nearly 21% of all state residents have received a first, or primary dose and 11.94% of residents are fully vaccinated as of Saturday, March 13.
Officials said there are 451 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths on Monday, March 15.
Those numbers bring the state’s totals to 350,506 cases of the illness and 5,135 deaths, meaning 1.5% of people diagnosed in Washington have died.
Oregon Health Authority said on Monday, March 15, that 1,346,090 cumulative first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given; 11,735 of those have been in Umatilla County.
The agency reported 178 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, March 15, bringing the state total to 159,788.
There were two new deaths, making the state’s death toll 2,324.