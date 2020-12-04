Cases of the coronavirus rose in all three greater Walla Walla Valley communities Thursday.
Walla Walla County reported 52 new cases, with no additional deaths reported on the county website.
Washington state Department of Health, however, reported 29 virus-related deaths in Walla Walla County, three more than Wednesday.
The county’s COVID-19 case total is 2,388 since mid-March, according to the county Department of Community Health.
The number of people hospitalized as of Thursday was 19, according to local reports.
The state Department of Health reported 134 people in Walla Walla County have been hospitalized since the pandemic started.
On Thursday, the county’s active case count was 360 people, including 36 inmates at Washington State Penitentiary.
Columbia County Public Health reported 17 active COVID-19 cases Thursday, three more from Wednesday. Overall, 40 people have tested positive and recovered; there have been two deaths reported.
The state Department of Health reports that out of the 172,437 confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic, it can confirm the ethnicity or race of 104,402 cases.
Of those cases, 35% are classified as Hispanic, and 13% of Washington's population is Hispanic.
About 45% of cases are among white residents, and 68% of the population is classified as white.
American Indian or Alaska Native comprise 1% of cases, Asians make up 6% and Black residents are at 6% of cases.
Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander comprise 2%, multiracial is 3% and other races are 2%.
The state reported the total number of hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic is 11,195.
Of those hospitalizations, 51% of the people were white, 26% Hispanic, 7% Asian, 6% Black, 4% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 2% American Indian or Alaska Native, 2% multiracial and 2% another race.
Umatilla County Public Health reported 34 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday. The county’s case total is 4,502, including 50 deaths.
Oregon Health Authority reported 1,151 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 79,263 as of Thursday.
There were 21 new deaths in the state, making the Oregon’s death toll 973.
The deaths included two people in their 50s. Seven people were in their 70s, six in their 80s and six in their 90s.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon increased to 559, which is 10 more than Wednesday. There are 109 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, four more than last reported.