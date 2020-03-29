Walla Walla’s Sudbury Landfill will reduce public access to one day per week.
It will be open 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays to self-haulers and the general public. Reductions are connected to emergency restrictions regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the city said.
The household hazardous waste facility on the site is also closed.
Access days and hours will continue for commercial and essential contractors, Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Employees will operate with social distancing protocols to protect themselves and customers from virus exposure. Customers should expect delays in entering the landfill.
The city is not accepting cash or checks at this time. Only charge accounts or credit and debit cards will be accepted.
Due to the inconvenience, city utility customers will receive an extra landfill courtesy pass later this summer, the city said in its announcement.
For questions, call 509-524-4591.