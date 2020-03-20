Walla Walla will not shut off water services to residents for nonpayment during the COVID-19 virus emergency, following state directives announced Wednesday.
"We encourage customers to continue to make payments in order to avoid late fees that may be added at a future date," according to a city release.
The measures are for Washington businesses, workers, renters and other residents who may struggle financially to pay utility bills while dealing with loss of income during the pandemic.
The city is accepting credit/debit card payments over the phone and online at payments.wallawallawa.gov. Paymenta can also be made by check or money order and placed in the city drop-box at 201 N. Third Ave.
Call 509-527-4423 for questions on payment options.