Songwriter and musician Sam Martinez was looking for a way to ease heartbreak when he penned “Through the Glass,” a song about the last moments he saw his father alive in the intensive care unit, hooked to an elevator, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
“I remember hoping you’d make it home.
There’s just so much left here for you to live for.
Now I just see through the glass.
Wishing time would pause before you go.”
Antonio Martinez, however, was unaware his youngest son was close by. He was unaware of everything by then, trapped by the effects of COVID-19 on the human body.
It was Nov. 12, 2020, the day Sam Martinez turned 32 and months before a vaccine for the disease would be approved for emergency use for the general public.
The father of a baby boy, music producer and Walla Walla barber was just emerging from his own experience with the coronavirus, an illness that took him — like many in his age group — by complete surprise.
By last October, Sam Martinez knew he’d probably been exposed to COVID-19. Not only was his dad ill with it, but he works close up with people in his barbering work and his wife, Fabiola Martinez, was an ICU nurse.
Yet Sam Martinez figured he would dodge this bullet and no vaccine was on the near horizon, in any case, he recalled.
“Honestly, I probably wouldn’t have been interested … I am a healthy guy,” he said. “I was running every other day, eating healthy and walking daily.”
But in late October, Sam Martinez started feeling extremely weak. Fevers came on strong, up to 105 degrees, for three days in a row. His sense of taste and smell disappeared.
Leaning on her nursing credentials, Fabiola Martinez convinced her husband of 10 years to get tested and seen, even if he thought COVID-19 couldn’t touch him.
Sam Martinez ended up on the same floor of Providence as his dad, where the younger Martinez would stay for three days, weak and frightened.
“I was worried I might die, my wife was seeing people pass away there,” he said. “I wasn’t ventilated, but I was receiving oxygen because mine was so low.”
Once back home, the guy who loves playing soccer found himself unable to do much besides rest. He lacked the energy to return to work.
The hardest job of his life, however, was to come on Nov. 13.
His dad had been hospitalized more than three weeks and was finally doing better, Sam Martinez recalled.
“Then he took a turn.”
Antonio Martinez — a man of great joy, kindness and unlimited love, his family said — could fight COVID-19 no more. He died in the hospital, separated from family by walls and windows.
His dad had worked hard his entire life, spending the decade before his retirement working at a Milton-Freewater food processor. Sam Martinez said he knows his 70-year-old parent worked as hard as he was able to stay alive.
Sam Martinez wants others to do whatever they can to avoid the pain his family has endured, he said.
As a demographic, Latinos are getting hit harder with COVID-19, due to a distrust of the vaccine and anything related to government, Sam Martinez said.
“And who knows what the Latino media is reporting about it,” he said.
But the ICU beds filled with unvaccinated patients should be the loudest voice in any argument about vaccinations, he believes.
That said, Sam Martinez doesn’t believe mandated vaccinations are the answer.
“I would like for us to encourage people to get it, without a mandate,” he said. “I’m pro vaccination, as I’m vaccinated myself. But I would like to see more treatments and recommendations made aside from just the current vaccine. I don’t think it’s a one-size-fits-all, but it does help most.”
Ten months later, the Martinez family is still trying to find the strength to navigate life without its patriarch.
In his home recording studio, The Sound Room, and in his musician’s heart, Sam Martinez found words that have helped him in this grief, a little bit.
Waiting for daylight.
Waiting for sunset to restore.
Waiting for moments when the pain gets easier to live a little more.
