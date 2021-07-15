Walla Walla's Senior Center ready for rebirth
Buy Now

Greeting each by name, Richard Clark passes out lunches to seniors at the new drive-up window at the Walla Walla Senior Center, June 24, 2021.

 U-B photo by GREG LEHMAN

Walla Walla Senior Center administrators reported an employee vaccinated against COVID-19 has tested positive for the disease. The center will be temporarily closed starting Thursday, July 15.

The staff member was in close contact with several kitchen workers and those employees are quarantining, officials said on the center's social media page, thus the meals programs must close until staff is able to return.

"In addition, we are closing the Senior Center until it is safe to reopen because of the increase in new Covid-19 cases in Walla Walla County," the post said.

Senior Center users are encouraged to check for updates on the organization's status on Facebook, at ubne.ws/seniorcenter or by calling 509-527-3775.

