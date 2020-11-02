Local cases of COVID-19 continued to climb over the weekend.
According to Walla Walla County’s Department of Community Health website, 60 new cases were reported Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases since testing began this year to 1,311.
Currently 293 people in the county are infected with the disease and in isolation. Thirteen people are in the hospital with the disease, according to the data on the website.
Washington State Penitentiary has one active coronavirus case as of Sunday evening. So far, there have been 157 positive tests there this year.
Data shows the majority of people who have tested positive this year for the coronavirus live in Walla Walla, at 951 people.
College Place has seen 199 residents with the disease. There have been 86 people with the coronavirus in Burbank and Wallula, 36 in Prescott, 27 in Touchet and Lowden, six in Dixie and six in Watisburg.
