Walla Walla reopens playgrounds

Public playgrounds in Walla Walla are now open. They have been closed since March because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Skate parks, pickleball courts and the RC track are also open.
City staff consulted local health officials who are OK with opening the playgrounds for use under Gov. Jay Inslee's Phase 2 requirements.
"We encourage social distancing, use of face coverings and frequent hand washing during use," the city's Parks and Recreation Facebook page stated Monday, when the news was posted.
In Phase 2, and gatherings of up to five people from different households are allowed with face coverings and social distancing of 6 feet.
The city provides hand-washing stations at most of its parks near the playground, including at Pioneer Park.
And restrooms are open in all of the parks, said Parks and Recreation Director Andy Coleman in the city’s video update Monday.
"So please use the playground structure safely and enjoy them.”