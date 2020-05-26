In response to the effects of COVID-19 on the traditional school year, Walla Walla Public Schools is looking for feedback from faculty, parents and students on how schools here should reopen in the fall.
While district officials expect to be waiting many more weeks for clear guidance from Washington state education leaders, district Superintendent Wade Smith said it is critical to begin planning, research and outreach now.
At the May 19 board meeting, Smith told board members he is being asked all the time, "When will schools reopen and how will that look?"
Asking the same of families and others now through surveys will help the district be able to react more quickly when the green light comes, officials said.
Issues to be addressed include:
- Identifying and developing for equity, access, and social and emotional needs in order to support students and families.
- Varying reopening scenarios so those can be modeled and reviewed well in advance before the start of school.
- Preparing for final guidance on school reopening activities so implementation is easier.
The district has created a web page for information on its planning timeline, and has launched a preliminary survey in English and Spanish to gather feedback.
