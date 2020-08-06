Walla Walla Public Schools' fall plans include ‘robust’ online learning

Walla Walla Public Schools students learned Wednesday they will not be returning to in-person instruction in September to begin the new school year.
However, this doesn’t mean they will return to the same distance learning program they experienced in the spring.
Superintendent Wade Smith said he knows not everyone had the best experience with distance learning and because of it there could be concern among some families moving forward.
“We learned a lot last spring with the knee-jerk reaction when we had to immediately close schools and transition to distance learning,” Smith said. “Although I am proud of what we were able to do in a short four-to-five day turnaround, I knew that we left a lot of holes and had a lot of shortcomings.”
Smith said his staff has been working to fill those holes.
“We have had some deep engagement with our students. I have had focus groups with them,” Smith said. “We have engaged our faculty and parents. What we tried to do is take everything we learned from our experiences last spring and completely overhaul our distance learning program come fall, which is why we’re calling it, ‘Comprehensive Distance Learning 2.0.’ It’s the next version of distance learning.”
While Smith had hoped schools would reopen using an a.m./p.m. hybrid schedule that would see students attend school for half days, he said preparations for Distance Learning 2.0 have been in the works since school ended in June.
These plans were being developed while the school was also planning for the hybrid reopening.
“Sleeping has been optional for the past few months,” Smith said. “We have been 100%, all-hands-on-deck, planing for our hybrid model but also planning for Distance 2.0. We knew we had to have both options ready to go.”
The distance learning program will make use of the internet for all students. With the district moving to a one-to-one technology system, every student will have their own Chromebook. Virtual hotspots will be provided as needed.
One of the first changes students will see this fall is that they will have live interaction with teachers every day.
Transitional kindergarten and elementary students will participate in at least two daily live virtual lessons with their teachers.
“A second-grader is going to be interacting live with their second-grade teacher right in front of them teaching them math, language arts and reading and all these critical subjects,” Smith said. “They will be working with that classroom teacher and engaging with that classroom teacher. They will be engaging with their peers too, all in a Zoom or Google virtual classroom setting.”
Middle and high school students will participate in similar live virtual learning every morning, followed by independent course work in the afternoons. They will attend periods 1-3 on one day and periods 4-6 the next day.
“So whether you are a first-grader or a high school student taking AP environmental science, there will be daily synchronous learning taking place and daily synchronous interaction,” Smith said. “That is a key, critical aspect.”
Another critical aspect, Smith said, is having a high-quality digital learning curriculum for when students are not participating in live learning.
One tool the district will tap is a digital curriculum by online education company Edgenuity that is aligned to Washington state learning standards. Edgenuity is also being used by Walla Walla Online, the district’s new online school.
While Smith said Distance Learning 2.0 won’t use Edgenuity as much as the online school will, the program will be beneficial to students during when they are not participating in live instruction with their teachers.
Smith said it is also important to not leave any student out during this unusual time. Some students with special needs, such as blind students, may not be able to participate in online learning. In-person instruction will take place for these students, in groups no larger than five.
“We will be offering onsite, in-person education for our most fragile students in the district,” Smith said. “Whether it is a special education student or a student with disabilities, those students will still be served onsite. It’s what’s best for those students, and we know we can do that in a very safe way.”
Smith said the district is hosting a webinar on options for students in special education Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. Options will be explained in detail to families then.
While Smith said the distance learning program is needed for now, the aim is still to transition to the hybrid format when possible. He said daily interactions between students and teachers, rather than solely using a digital online curriculum, will help the transition back to in-person instruction.
“A student is going to be taking the same six classes with the same six teachers with their same peer group as they would if we were on campus,” Smith said. “So the second we can be back on campus, they will be with those same teachers and same peer groups. It will allow for a seamless transition.”
Smith and his staff have developed a plan for reopening based on five color-coded stages linked to local COVID-19 conditions.
According to the plan, red is the most restrictive stage. The district is currently in the orange stage which is the second most restrictive phase where the community has more than 75 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in a two-week period.
Yellow allows for in-person instruction for K-2 students using the hybrid model.
Green allows a districtwide hybrid schedule to be used.
Once the district enters the blue stage, a full-day return to traditional in-person instruction for all students with continued safety measures would occur.