Two more local people have died after contracting COVID-19, health authorities reported Thursday.
At the same time, cases of the disease at the Washington State Penitentiary took a downturn in Thursday's data report.
Another 24 positive cases were tallied by the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health in the final report for 2020.
The total number of deaths from the disease went from 34 on Wednesday to 35 on Thursday. A release regarding the latest death had not yet been issued by Community Health by the time this story was published.
The department noted on its COVID-19 information website that the next update will be done Monday because of the New Year holiday.
The county currently has 426 people infected by the virus, with 14 of them in a hospital as a result.
There have been 3,586 total positive tests in the county since March, and 35 people have died.
At the Penitentiary, there were 82 cases reported as "active," according to the Department of Corrections.
The "active" number was at 133 Wednesday.
There have been 803 positive test results among inmates and staff members since testing began.
Meanwhile, the DOC released information about its COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.
At the forefront will be Coyote Ridge Corrections Center, where the largest outbreak began in 2020. Staff members at that prison's long-term care wing will receive vaccines first.
Next will be prisoners in that care facility with the greatest medical needs after medical staff workers at prison medical facilities around the state.
According to the release, DOC received a "limited" amount of vaccines, and it will take "several weeks" for this first round of inoculation before Phase 1b starts.
In Umatilla County, another person died following a battle with COVID-19, health authorities reported Thursday.
The 66-year-old man tested positive for the virus Dec. 10 and died Dec. 25 at Hermiston's Good Shepherd Health Care System. He marks the 57th death in the county since testing began in March.
Umatilla County Health noted in a release that he had "underlying conditions" at the time of his death.
In addition, another 143 positive tests were reported Thursday by the health agency.
There have been 5,640 cases of the virus in the county since testing began, according to the Region 9 COVID-19 Dashboard.