Local and state health officials said today Washington State Penitentiary has the second-highest count of confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Department of Corrections facilities — 114 people.
Coyote Ridge Corrections Center in Connell, Wash., has had 233 people diagnosed with the virus, according to the state agency.
The Monroe, Wash., Correctional Complex follows with 62 cases. Two virus-related deaths have been recorded at Coyote Ridge, while no other Washington state prisons have reported any such deaths.
Corrections officials noted an inmate with the disease might be transported to another correctional facility to receive an appropriate level of care.
A graph presented by Walla Walla County’s Department of Community Health on social media shows new positive test results at the Walla Walla prison have so far peaked at nearly 20 cases on Aug. 7.
That peak is reflected in overall community case counts, which also include positive tests from the penitentiary, officials said, noting in community-only numbers, however, newly diagnosed counts dropped to about 12 that same date.
Walla Walla County
Walla Walla County reported 17 more residents were diagnosed with COVID-19 today, making 159 active cases; four people are in the hospital.
Overall, 482 of the total of 672 county residents with positive test results have reported Walla Walla addresses, while 86 have had College Place addresses.
All new cases today in Walla Walla County are connected to household transmission, noted the county’s health officer, Dr. Larry Jecha.
Umatilla County
Umatilla County health workers said today 16 more residents received positive COVID-19 test results, and 144 more people are expected to, as they show symptoms of the virus and have been exposed to it.
Five people are in the hospital with the illness. Since February, 2,351 residents have been identified as having the coronavirus, data shows.
New reports indicate 113 Milton-Freewater residents have had the illness. Weston’s number jumped from 10 last week to 12, while Athena continues to be in the one-to-nine count range.
Pendleton has now had 460 residents diagnosed with the virus.
As of midnight, COVID-19 took 11 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 408, Oregon Health Authority officials said today, noting there were 203 new confirmed and presumptive cases around the state, bringing the total to 23,870 people who have had COVID-19.
In its weekly update, Oregon Health Authority said the number of people diagnosed with the disease during the week of Aug. 10-16 — 1,963 — was down from last week’s tally of 2,122.
“In addition, 31 deaths were reported, down from last week’s toll of 39. During that week the percentage of tests positive was stable at 5.4%, while new hospitalizations fell to 115 from 143 last week,” officials said.
About two-thirds of cases reported contact with a confirmed case, most commonly from someone in their household, officials said.