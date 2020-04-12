Walla Walla police see crime drop during pandemic

Closures of workplaces and schools may be providing more idle time for people, but despite conventional wisdom it’s not being used for devil’s play.
Officials say crime in Walla Walla, like many other cities nationwide, has decreased during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Crimes, including burglary and theft, have dropped by a half or more, officials say.
The 44 assaults reported to Walla Walla police in March 2019 were cut to 24 last month, Sgt. Eric Knudson said.
Other decreases are more staggering.
Reported burglaries went from 21 in March 2019 to five in March 2020, and thefts dropped from 102 to 41 in year-over-year March reports.
Some of the crime statistics showed drops in vandalism — 39 in March 2019 and 27 last month; trespassing, which dropped from 11 to seven during the same timeframe; and disorderly conduct, cut in half from four to two.
Only fraud was on the rise with an increase from seven in March 2019 to nine last month. However, Knudson said the slight changes couldn’t really be considered a trend. He also said it was unclear whether the “Stay Home, Stay Safe,” edict from Gov. Jay Inslee in March influenced the statistics.
“I do not know why they are down,” he said. But, he mentioned “these are unprecedented times.”
March 2018 statistics were available but might not be comparable due to other factors.
“When we go back (an) additional year, there are other variables we face like staffing levels, configuration of special teams, major cases we may have seen, etc.,” he said. “The 2020 to 2019 are pretty close as far as our department’s makeup is concerned.”
Still numbers for March 2018 crimes were lower than March 2019, with the exceptions of trespassing and fraud. Only slight differences were noted for those.
Last month also appeared to have fewer number of calls — nine — for domestic violence responses, compared to 17 in March 2019 and 12 in the same month a year before that. Those numbers did not coincide with Portland, Seattle and San Antonio, which all reported more than a 20% increase in domestic violence, according to a report by West Virginia University.
Walla Walla’s decrease in street crimes mirrored similar drops in other major cities, such as New York and Chicago.
In Chicago, drug arrests have plummeted 42% in the weeks since the city shut down, compared with the same period last year, the Associated Press reported. Some criminal lawyers believe part of that is attributed to drug dealers with no choice but to wait out the economic slump, the AP report said.
In the same story, New York’s major crimes — murder, rape, robbery, burglary, assault, grand larceny and car theft — were reported as decreasing by 12% from February to March.
Evidence of the pandemic effect was more clear in Los Angeles. In 2020, key crime statistics had been consistent with last year, the AP reported. That was until the week of March 15, when they dropped by 30%.
Data from other local agencies, such as College Place Police Department and Walla Walla Sheriff’s Office, was not available in time for this report.