Walla Walla opens landfill more days, issues dumping pass

To address the line of cars at the Sudbury Landfill on Wednesdays and the increase in yard waste from people staying home working in their yards, the city of Walla Walla has decided to reopen the landfill six days a week and provide a landfill pass to residents paying trash utilities regularly.
The Sudbury Landfill is open to the public from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekdays beginning Thursday and also on Saturdays beginning April 18.
“By spreading out traffic over multiple days, they seek to reduce the density of customer visits and, hopefully, the risk of virus transmission,” according to a release. “To handle the increased hours with the current staff shortage, the city hired an additional temporary employee and will backfill with employees from other public works divisions as needed, to assist at the landfill.”
Since the landfill limited public hours because of the COVID-19 crisis, they have seen a line of cars on Wednesday waiting to enter.
“We’ve had issues at the landfill two Wednesdays in a row with significant backup traffic, we’ve looked at it again today and out of public interest for safety...we are opening up the landfill to just dumping ... six days a week,” City Manager Nabiel Shawa said at Wednesday’s virtual City Council meeting.
The release said a spouse of a department official sewed washable masks for landfill staff, to help protect the health of employees and customers alike.
On Wednesday, Walla Walla City Council voted for residents, who pay for the city’s trash utilities regularly, to receive a landfill pass in their next billing statement on the first week of May.
Councilwoman Susan Nakonieczny recommended the city address this issue at the last meeting.
This pass will allow for one vehicle load up to 600 pounds of regular solid waste and may be applied to tipping or special fees.
County Commissioner Todd Kimball said the county is faced with picking up a lot of abandoned trash on county roads.
“We’ve had this issue for years and years,” he said. “Several roads around the county have become trash sites for people who either do not want to go to the dump or don’t want to pay for it, or they are doing it when the dump is not open.”
He said he has gone through the garbage dumped on the road illegally, found a name and address on a pillbox and called the sheriff to make those responsible go pick up their trash.
In the past, he said, the county has had to go pick up the trash, broken refrigerators and water heaters. The county has to pay to have the trash dumped in the landfill if it is abandoned.
Farmers also face the burden if trash is left on their land, he said.
Kimball said he asks residents to call the sheriff if they see anyone dumping trash or find any identification for these people.