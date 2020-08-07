Making the best possible use of technology in schools has long been important to Carina Stillman.
Her new job as director of Walla Walla Online — Walla Walla Public Schools' new virtual program — will require her to do just that.
The step is part of an evolution for Stillman, who started her career in Walla Walla, moved into leadership at a small K-12 school with students of all ages, then returned to the larger district, where she spent the last year as assistant principal at Garrison Middle School.
“I want to be a principal and a leader. I think that’s where my heart is,” Stillman said. “It was a really hard decision to move to an online school because I really love being in a building with kids, but this is definitely a need and a good opportunity for me to grow as a leader.”
Walla Walla Online launches against a backdrop of uncertainty in how education will continue nationwide amid the chaos created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the district aimed to open up schools this fall using a hybrid in-person/online format, the decision has since been made to start the school year online for all students.
However, while students enrolled at in the district’s traditional in-person schools may start the year online, they will transition right back to in-person instruction as soon as it is deemed safe to do so. This isn't the case for Walla Walla Online students.
Walla Walla Public Schools Superintendent Wade Smith said the district was already planning to launch an online school for kindergarten through high school at some point. But with the pandemic increasing demand for a distance learning option, now is the time to do it.
The program uses a digital curriculum by online education company Edgenuity that is aligned to Washington State learning standards.
“It’s really solid,” Stillman said. “It has good video-based direct instruction. It has informative assessment checks. Students can check their understanding and keep practicing or they can move on to a quiz.”
However, Stillman is fast to point out that a computer won’t be doing all of the teaching.
The courses will all be assigned by Walla Walla School District teachers. Students’ completion of the courses will be reviewed by these teachers. If a student is assigned an essay in English class, for example, that essay will be read and graded by an English teacher, not by a computer.
“It’s not all computer-scored,” Stillman said. “I’m a former (English language arts) teacher. I don’t know how anyone can learn to write without a teacher really reading their writing.”
Stillman said each student will also be assigned a district teacher to serve as their learning coach. She said the learning coaches will be like advisers and will check in regularly with each student on their progress and overall experience with the program.
Stillman said a goal for the school is to provide the most flexibility possible while still delivering a solid education for students who are able to work under a self-paced structure.
She says with all the uncertainty surrounding a return to in-person instruction, the flexibility offered by Walla Walla Online may be ideal to some parents.
The district’s current plan for students enrolled at traditional schools includes an eventual transition to a hybrid schedule. This means students will be at school for a half-day and do schoolwork at home for the other half. This could require parents to find half-day childcare services.
To start the year, those students will take part in what the district is calling “Distance Learning 2.0.” Stillman said Distance Learning 2.0 will see students start at specific times. She said having someone at home to make sure their students are participating will be hard for some parents.
This, Stillman said, is how Walla Walla Online is different.
Classes are on-demand and can be accessed at any time of the day. While this may not solve all child-care issues, Stillman said it will make having an adult present during school time easier.
“It is designed to be delivered in a home-school-like situation,” Stillman said. “If someone works until 2 p.m., their kid can have school from 2:30-6:30 at night.”
Students will, however, be expected to complete assigned projects daily and weekly.
Students who fall behind will be reached out to in similar ways that students in traditional schools would be. Stillman says she is developing ways to help distance learners catch up.
The workload will be designed so students won’t have to spend more than five and half hours a day on school work.
About 75 high-schoolers are signed up for the program, Stillman said. Based on interest shown, she expects the program to serve about 200 students across all grades in its first semester.
She said families are being asked to commit to a single semester. After that, there will be an opportunity for students to return to their in-person school.
Smith said Stillman’s history of working with technology — as well as working in the classroom — made her a strong candidate for the position.
“(She) was the perfect choice to help develop and implement our Walla Walla Online program,” he said. “Not only was she an excellent classroom teacher, she also maintains extensive experience in educational technology and school-level leadership. Additionally, her personality, passion for serving students and families and organizational skills are top-notch.”
Stillman earned her undergraduate degree at Washington State University, studying business and English. She earned her master’s in teaching at Eastern Washington University. She returned to WSU to earn her education administration certificate.
Her teaching career started in 2004 at Walla Walla High School, where she taught English. She stayed in the Walla Walla School District for 11 years before seeking a change of environment.
“I was just looking for some new experiences,” Stillman said. “So I went to Prescott, a tiny K-12 school. I was the high school English teacher there for two years and also did a lot of leadership things.”
While her main job was teaching high school students, she was also the technology coach for the district. In this job, she oversaw the district’s transition to one-to-one technology. She helped students of all ages adapt to the new program and helped them to use their computers.
She also helped teachers learn new technology.
“That gave me a good perspective of working in a small building with all levels and also gave me good experience with technology,” Stillman said.
Stillman said enjoyed the work, which came with the bonus of being in the same building attended by her own two kids.
However, the tiny district with a single school with just one principal did not offer a lot of opportunities for advancement. So, she decided to return to Walla Walla to work at the district office for two years in a variety of jobs, including education-technology coach.
After that, she accepted the assistant principal job at Garrison.
She’s been in her new position at Walla Walla Online for three weeks, which have already been flush with activity.
“In just a few short weeks she has already lived up to her outstanding reputation,” Smith said. “She has researched and selected a comprehensive learning management system, aligned digital coursework to existing district learning standards and reached out to dozens of families already to answer questions and begin enrollment processes. I look forward to her continued success as she rolls out this comprehensive program for the upcoming school year and beyond.”