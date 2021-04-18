Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds will be winding down, officials announced, as demand for the immunization slows and the county’s cases remain low.
According to a release from the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health, the event set for Sunday, April 25, “will be one of the final vaccination clinics” because of “slowing demand.”
Since January, the clinics have been run by volunteers and local stakeholders such as Community Health, Walla Walla Clinic and Providence St. Mary Medical Center among others.
The April 25 clinic will run from 1-5 p.m., and registration is available now at covidwwc.com or by calling 509-524-2647. There will be 1,000 doses available. Community Health said teens ages 16-17 should bring a parent or guardian to their appointments for consent purposes.
The announcement came on the heels of the state allowing all Washingtonians 16 and older to be vaccinated after a phased approach during the first months of the year.
According to the Washington state Department of Health COVID-19 Data Dashboard, about 36% of county residents have at least begun vaccinations, and 28% are fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.
Meanwhile, coronavirus cases remained low in Walla Walla County on Friday afternoon, April 16, with five new cases reported, bringing the county’s total cases to 4,927 since testing began, according to Community Health.
Sixty people were reported to actively have the virus Friday, with no people in the hospital as a result, and the county’s coronavirus death toll remained at 64.
In Umatilla County, another nine cases of the virus were reported on the Region 9 COVID-19 Dashboard on Friday, and 15 more were reported Saturday by the Oregon Health Authority.
The county’s total case count since testing began is 7,968, and the virus-related death toll remained at 83.
Umatilla County vaccination clinics are continuing, including Milton-Freewater’s next drive-thru clinic, slotted for Thursday, April 22, at the Milton Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1244 N. Elizabeth St.
Residents can find out more about the clinic at ubne.ws/mfvaccines or by calling 541-278-6311. Registration goes live at 8 a.m. Monday.
The county remains in Phase 1b, Group 7, for vaccine eligibility, with Phase 2 supposed to start no later than May 1. You can find Oregon’s phase information at covidvaccine.oregon.gov.
According to OHA, 14,216 people in Umatilla County have been fully vaccinated against the virus as of Saturday.
In Washington, according to the state dashboard, the total was 383,894 cases of COVID-19, with 5,380 people dead as a result by Friday.
About 24% of the state population was fully vaccinated against the virus as of Wednesday.
In Oregon, 740 cases were reported Friday with and 888 Saturday, bringing total cases to 174,501 since testing began, according to OHA. Two virus-related deaths were reported Friday and another three on Saturday for a total of 2,460 Oregonians dead.
As of Saturday, more than 1 million people in Oregon were fully vaccinated, OHA reported.