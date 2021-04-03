Vaccine clinics gear up for coming week
By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
State leaders continued to open doors for more people to receive vaccines this week as local clinics prepared to pump out more immunizations in the coming days.
In Walla Walla County, the Department of Community Health announced Friday, April 2, that 1,100 doses would be available for the next mass vaccination clinic from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds pavilion building.
There is a possibility of up to 2,300 doses being made available from state storehouses, Community Health said in a release. In that case, the clinic will be extended to 5 p.m. Wednesday.
County residents who are eligible under Phase 1a and Tiers 1-4 of Phase 1b are allowed to sign up now for that clinic, according to the county’s Department of Community Health.
To sign up, find information at covidwwc.com or call 509-524-2647.
The state is no longer requiring the online phase finder tool to prove your eligibility. The county’s website has a “self-verification” box to check when signing up.
Gov. Jay Inslee announced last week all Washingtonians age 16 and up will be eligible for vaccines by April 15.
In Umatilla County, Phase 1b Group 7 became eligible for vaccines as of Wednesday. You can find Oregon’s phase information at covidvaccine.oregon.gov.
Milton-Freewater residents can find out about drive-thru vaccination clinics at ubne.ws/mfvaccines or by calling 541-278-6311.
The next Milton-Freewater clinic is Thursday, April 8, at the Milton Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1244 N. Elizabeth St., Milton-Freewater.