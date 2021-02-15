Officials with Providence St. Mary Medical Center on Monday explained the data error that caused the South Central health region to be left behind after the rest of the state had moved to Phase 2 reopening last week.
The hospital had mistakenly been reporting the total number of COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized each day instead of only the number of new COVID-19 admissions to Washington state’s Department of Health.
Hospital chief Susan Blackburn said the error was discovered Friday, and St. Mary officials began immediately working with the state to correct the error.
That correction in patient numbers allowed the South Central health region in the state's Roadmap to Recovery plan to move from Phase 1 to the less-restrictive Phase 2. The change was announced Sunday by health officials.
As of Thursday, the South Central region of six counties — Walla Walla, Columbia, Kittitas, Benton, Franklin and Yakima — had been an island of Phase 1 orange in the state’s illustrative map, surrounded by all other regions colored in gold, signifying Phase 2.
At the time, officials said the South Central region was to stay in Phase 1 due to an increase in COVID-19 related hospital admissions and a high positive test rate.
The Roadmap to Recovery plan went into effect Jan. 11 as a regional approach to evaluating COVID-19 activity and risks, rather than county by county. It provides four metrics for determining what can be open and what is allowed within a health region.
The state’s current recovery plan has only two phases. Officials said they will continue to assess the evolving pandemic and additional phases might be added in the future, depending on response to the vaccine and other changes.