To protect local volunteers from potential exposure to the new coronavirus, the Washington National Guard is sending troops to Walla Walla for assistance at food banks.
A team of 40 Washington National Guardsmen will assist at the Blue Mountain Action Council Food Bank, 921 W. Cherry St., where food is distributed 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays.
Two National Guardsmen arrived this morning, while the vast majority will come into town Saturday.
They are expected to help in the BMAC warehouse with distribution, building and packing boxes. Another two will help unload trucks at the Salvation Army Food Bank, 825 W. Alder St.
“The whole point of it is to keep our community safe, to support the ‘Stay Home, Stay Healthy’ initiative,” said Jeff Mathias, BMAC Food Bank director. “By utilizing volunteers, BMAC is putting the community in harm’s way. Not only do the volunteers have the opportunity to get COVID-19, there is a likelihood that they will bring that back to their family.”
Mathias said the National Guard personnel also have families and are susceptible, but they are trained, organized and can draw on the resources of the military for sanitation and compensation.
“They have that mechanism that we don’t have with our volunteers, so it is a much more controlled environment,” he said.
BMAC, with its 50 or more volunteers, has completed three drive-through distributions at the food bank, serving 1,234 households in less than 10 days and providing close to 45,000 meals to the Walla Walla community, Mathias said.
It has doubled the number of emergency meals distributed in Walla Walla in just 10 days.
While demand in the community rockets the food bank continues to run on donations, Mathias said.
Burbank’s monthly meal distribution saw 30 more families than usual in the first half-hour, and people had to be turned away, Mathias said.
The food bank will start distributing in Burbank twice a month on the first and second Wednesdays at 9 a.m. on 44 Fourth Ave.
The BMAC Food Bank is developing an alternative distribution model, packing boxes full of food in Walla Walla and transporting them to remote sites. Pickups will be conducted as drive-through distributions by guardsmen, he said.
Dayton and Touchet will have a drive-through meal pickup soon, Mathias said. Plans are still being developed.
These efforts are all to keep the communities safe during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee has deployed the Washington National Guard to provide help to Washington communities to ensure critical food banks remain stocked and operational, according to a release.
Mathias said 194 troops are deploying statewide for help with emergency food distribution. Funding for this deployment is coming directly from the Washington State Department of Agriculture Food Assistance.
The National Guard will be here for the month of April.
“We ask that you welcome them in the community as they package and distribute meals at local food bank operations,” according to an emergency management department release.