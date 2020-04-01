Washington will deploy its National Guard to Walla Walla County to ensure critical food banks remain stocked and operational, according to a county Emergency Management Department release today.
The guardsmen will be here from April 2-30.
They will take the place of volunteers who are following the governor’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” directive and provide extra assistance needed during this critical time.
“We ask that you welcome them in the community as they package and distribute meals at local food bank operations,” Liz Jessee, the county Emergency Management director, said in the release.
The guardsmen will not be conducting any law enforcement activities, the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office released in a statement this morning. Nor are they bringing any unknown illness with them, the release stated.
“In fact, every member will be medically screened prior to their duty at a food bank, or related task, making their efforts very high reward and low risk to us,” according to the Sheriff’s Office release. “The activation of National Guard here is only to help our community to be better equipped and nothing else.”
Further details on how many will be deployed and where they will operate will be released by the governor’s office later this week.