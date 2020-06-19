Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days ticket refund process approved

In a special meeting Thursday, Walla Walla County commissioners approved a plan for ticket refunds for the now-canceled 2020 Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days.
On June 8 Commissioners Greg Tompkins, Todd Kimball and Jim Johnson voted to cancel the 154-year-old Fair for this year, citing safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fair ticket and vendor coordinator JoAnne Bennett told commissioners she anticipates issuing refunds for pre-sold gate vouchers, carnival ride wristbands and tickets for the Fair's demolition derby, rodeo and concert events.
Vendor and exhibitor payments will also be refunded, Bennett said.
People can request their money back starting Monday through the end of July.
Anyone wishing to roll their tickets or payment over to the 2021 Fair & Frontier Days can take that option, she added.
Bennett proposed giving full refunds, including credit card convenience fees. People who bought more than one ticket in an order but wish to hang onto, say, their ticket to see the band Chicago in concert next year, can get a partial refund on anything they don't keep, but will pay a $5 handling fee, Bennett said.
The refund process will be done without personal contact. Forms are available on the Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days website.
Most of the sales came via credit card payments, and that money will go back on an account within 30 days, Bennett told commissioners.
Cash sales will be refunded in a check in about two weeks, she said.
Admission and carnival ride vouchers must be returned to the Fair office with a completed form via mail or in a drop box at the office.
For more information go to ubne.ws/WWFair, email info@wallawallafairgrounds.com or call 509-527-3250.