Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days still on the calendar for now

Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days, a tradition since 1866, is still on track for 2020, but uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic could change that.
In the meantime, fairgrounds staff will be reduced by four employees to make up for some of the operation’s economic losses under the restrictions that have forced the cancellation of numerous events at the property.
Walla Walla County commissioners held off Friday on canceling this year’s 154th annual Fair.
During a special meeting, commissioners agreed to monitor coronavirus pandemic crowd restrictions and the governor’s reopening plan. They will make a decision soon on the community event.
About 30 events have been canceled or rescheduled since mid-March under Gov. Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order, officials say. The result is a revenue loss of $30,600 and counting in fairground rental fees.
County Fairgrounds Director Bill Ogg recommended the layoff of four full-time employees to offset the losses.
“We are regrettably recommending a layoff of four of the seven full-time staff on the grounds. We have not hired any part-time, or seasonal or additional help which typically is already on board. We would forgo that,” he said.
“That obviously has some savings … approximately $40,000 between now and the end of June.”
Ogg hopes the fairgrounds could resume some events in late May or the beginning of June.
The Fair is scheduled for Sept. 2-6 with Grammy Award-winning band Chicago as this year’s concert headliner.
Ogg said the band Chicago is still willing to come.
Inslee announced at the beginning of the month, the earliest expected date based on current data trends for public events of over 50 people to reconvene is July 6, according to the Seattle Times.
Ogg recommended to commissioners the decision on the Fair be postponed until the end of June.
But Commissioners Greg Tompkins and Jim Johnson believe a decision may be needed sooner, suggesting a 30-day window.
Commissioner Todd Kimball agreed with Ogg.
He said it is still early to decide and would like to see what the governor does with Phase 2 and possibly Phase 3 of his economic reopening plan before they make the call.
Ogg said the governor’s directive for July requires some social distance spacing and extraordinary sanitation procedures.
He said some vendors and concessionaires might drop out of the Fair because they would not be able to afford to implement the health and safety guidelines required at the time.
He said the fairgrounds would cooperate with Walla Walla County Department of Community Health to ensure a safe environment for guests and participants.
“Our obligation is to determine if we can host the Fair safely and then commit to putting it on,” Ogg said. “We’ve got a lot of discussion and cooperation with some of these vendors because some may well decide they cannot afford to come and fulfill their obligation ... We have to allow them to excuse themselves just as they would allow us if we were not able to host it.”