Walla Walla County commissioners held off today on canceling this year's annual Fair & Frontier Days.
During a special meeting Friday afternoon, commissioners agreed to monitor coronavirus pandemic crowd restrictions and the governor's reopening plan. They will make a decision soon on the community event.
In the meantime, fairgrounds staff will be reduced by four employees to make up for some of the operation's economic losses under the restrictions that have forced cancellation of numerous events at the property.
About 30 events have been canceled or rescheduled since mid-March under Gov. Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order, officials say. The result is a revenue loss of $30,600 and counting in fairground rental fees.
County Fairgrounds Director Bill Ogg recommended the layoff of four full-time employees to offset the losses.
Ogg hopes the fairgrounds could resume some events in late May or the beginning of June.
The Fair is scheduled for Sept. 2-6.
Gov. Inslee announced last week, the earliest expected date based on current data trends for public events of over 50 people to reconvene is July 6, according to the Seattle Times.
Ogg said the band Chicago, this year's concert headliner, is still willing to come.
He recommended to commissioners that the decision of whether or not to host the Fair be postponed until the end of June.
But Commissioners Greg Tompkins and Jim Johnson believe a decision may be needed sooner.
Commissioners are accepting public comment through email at wwcocommissioners@co.walla-walla.wa.us.