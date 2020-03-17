Walla Walla declares city emergency due to virus

City offices will close to the public beginning today in a preventive step to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The changes are among numerous steps announced Monday after the Walla Walla City Council declared an emergency in the city and all parts of Walla Walla and Umatilla counties where city facilities, property and personnel are located.
City employees who do not need to be physically present at city facilities will work remotely, if possible.
The city has 283 full time employees, and 35 may be asked to fulfill other work duties or stay home and away from non-essential social contact, Mayor Tom Scribner said.
Temporary daycare facilities for staff are being looked into depending on staff needs, City Manager Nabiel Shawa said.
Declaring the emergency allows Shawa to contract or make agreements to alleviate immediate threats to damage of property, personal injury or loss of life caused by the virus.
Shaw is also allowed to employ temporary workers and command the use of private property of citizens, City Attorney Tim Donaldson said. Compensation may be required in such cases, he added.
“It does theoretically give the city manager that legal authority to utilize something owned by a private citizen if it is needed in his estimation to address the COVID-19 situation,” Scribner said.
Worried about the economic losses due to the pandemic, Councilman Riley Clubb suggested a temporary moratorium on evictions to the council.
“We have people who are at pretty serious risk of losing income, already living paycheck to paycheck, already trying to get by in a housing crisis and the best thing they can do is stay home,” Clubb said. “If they can’t make that payment of rent, they could be asked to leave their home and that is extremely counterproductive to this public health crisis.”
Council members will discuss a moratorium during their next agenda planning session.
Another step under the emergency declaration was activation of the city’s Continuity of Operations Plan. The plan shifts the city’s focus to performing mission-essential functions. Only critical functions and duties that do not require close personal contact with the public will be provided, the announcement said.
“Part of what we are trying to do here is just mirror the response at the community level that our schools have taken. We believe that they have the best strategy that is available to us right now,” Shawa said.
Employees will continue to be paid and have benefits regardless of their ability to work. Other changes include the following:
- All non-essential travel is canceled.
- City meetings are recommended to be conducted virtually.
- Utility bills can be paid online, mailed to City Hall 15 N. Third Ave. or deposited into the drop box located at Third Avenue and Rose Street.
- Development services will process permits online and through email and phone.
- Public works will continue with construction projects; the city landfill will remain open.
- Parks business offices will be closed but public parks will remain open.
- Walla Walla Public Library is closed to the public.
- Walla Walla Police Department and Walla Walla Fire Department offices will be closed.
A public health hotline can be called for information at 509-524-2647.