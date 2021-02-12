Upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Walla Walla this weekend have been canceled or postponed due to weather conditions.
Walla Walla County health officials rescheduled two clinics providing residents second dose COVID-19 vaccinations on Saturday and Monday to next week.
And the Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center canceled its COVID-19 vaccination clinic originally scheduled for Saturday.
The two Walla Walla County COVID-19 vaccination clinics will merge into one on next Saturday, Feb. 20. People who received their first dose of the vaccine on Saturday, Jan. 23, or Monday, Jan. 25, should now arrive on Feb. 20 at the same time they received their first-dose at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds, health officials announced.
Rescheduling the clinics pushes the second-dose vaccine's date outside of the recommended 17-21-day window for the affected county residents, the release stated.
Still, the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines may be administered up to six weeks after the first dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Those who cannot attend on the rescheduled date should call the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health at 509-524-2647 and leave their name, phone number, the date of their first vaccine and state that they are unable to attend their rescheduled clinic.
A representative will reach out to the caller early next week to arrange a new time, the release stated.
Everyone scheduled for the VA Medical Center's vaccine clinic Saturday is being rescheduled for another clinic, according to a release from the city of Walla Walla. Organizers are working to set up another vaccination clinic in the near future.