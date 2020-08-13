Washington state officials reported 64,702 total cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday.
Of those, 571 have been Walla Walla County residents and 13 have been Columbia County residents.
In the statewide total of 6,137 deaths from the coronavirus, three have occurred in Walla Walla County and one in Columbia County.
Walla Walla-based health officials reported Wednesday evening 11 residents with new cases of the coronavirus, part of the 117 active cases of the disease, including 71 at Washington State Penitentiary.
Six people are hospitalized, the lowest number in the past 10 days.
Within overall Walla Walla County test results, 400 people had a Walla Walla address, 76 lived in College Place, 55 in the Burbank-Wallula community, nine in Touchet or Lowden, two in Dixie and one in Waitsburg, according the the Department of Community Health’s information.
Around Washington state, slightly more women than men have had COVID-19, but locally 305 men have been infected compared to 266 women. According to both state and county data, the 20-to-39 age group has had the highest numbers of the virus.
A change in Washington’s counting system for negative tests has dropped Walla Walla County from a reported 7,331 negative tests to 6,899 by Wednesday.
In Umatilla County, health officials said Wednesday 27 more people tested positive for COVID-19, 11 are hospitalized and another 134 people are currently presumed to have the disease but have not yet tested as such.
The state and county calls those instances “presumptive positive cases,” based on signs of the disease in people and their exposure to another person already known to have the disease.
The county has had 31 deaths, the most recently reported on Tuesday, and an overall count of 2,215 residents known to have the illness.
As of Wednesday, 87 of those had a Milton-Freewater address, 10 have lived in Weston, 435 in Pendleton and 1,302 in Hermiston.
Athena continues to fall in the category of fewer than 10 people who have tested positive for the virus.
Oregon health data showed a slight decline of people testing positive for COVID-19 in the week of Aug. 3-9 “There were 2,122 new cases that week, a slight drop from the previous week’s tally of 2,278,” the state’s weekly update stated.
Twenty-nine Oregon virus-related deaths were reported, a drop from 39 the previous week.
Officials said the percentage of positive tests also decreased to 5.4%, and hospitalizations have plateaued. “The age group most affected by the virus remains 20-29, although the elderly remain the hardest hit age group. Persons 80 or older account for nearly half of all those hospitalized,” Oregon Health Authority employees said.
Most cases of the coronavirus continue to be sporadic, meaning there is no known source, which is an indication the virus is widespread, they noted.
An outbreak of 29 cases of COVID-19 has been reported at Hermiston’s Good Shepherd Health Care System. The health department investigation started July 16.
As well, Eastern Oregon Correctional Institute in Pendleton has had 199 people infected, Lamb Weston in Hermiston now has a count of 170 employees who have had the disease, Smith Frozen Foods in Weston now has a tally of 30 employees who have tested positive.
As of Wednesday, Oregon Health Authority reported 258 new confirmed and presumptive cases of residents with COVID-19, bringing the state’s pandemic total to 22,022.