The Walla Walla vaccine clinic operated at Providence Southgate will be closed this week, county health officials announced Tuesday morning.
COVID-19 testing will still be available at that site all week, open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tests can be scheduled at covidwwc.com/testing.
The Southgate vaccine clinics will resume with modified hours the week of Dec. 27. Two clinics will be available for anyone 12 years or older on Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 28-29. A clinic on Thursday, Dec. 30, will offer first and second doses of vaccines to children ages 5-11.
Beginning in 2022, the vaccine clinic schedule will be Thursday through Saturday every week. The clinics and will no longer run Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Appointments can be scheduled at covidwwc.com/clinics.
Residents without internet or computer access can call the Community Health helpline at 509-524-2647 and leave their name, birth date, phone number and a message stating they need assistance scheduling an appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.