More than 99% of all counties in the United States are seeing high rates of transmission of COVID-19, up from 91% last week, according to Dr. Daniel Kaminsky.
“We’re seeing numbers we’ve never seen before,” Kaminsky told Walla Walla County Commissioners and others on Monday, Jan. 10, in his weekly update.
The tremendous spike in the virus numbers is almost completely attributed to the omicron variant, the same mutation that’s brought about a 60% hospitalization increase nationwide, the director of the Department of Community Health said.
Health experts have called the omicron wave of the pandemic one of the most contagious viruses ever, second only to measles, with vaccines being the most important ammunition on board to prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death.
The current seven-day average of COVID-19 in the U.S. is 586,391 new cases of the infection, an 85.7% increase from 315,531 cases last week, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention information. The sidekick to those rates — hospitalizations — are up by more than 60% in the most recently reported seven-day average, from 10,271 to 16,458 during Dec. 21-27.
While in some countries, notably South Africa, the omicron variant is “decoupled” from hospital admission and death rates, the same is not true in America, Kaminsky said.
At Providence St. Mary Medical Center on Monday, 12 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus, half of those unvaccinated. Eight were Walla Walla County residents and three were Umatilla County residents.
Despite the common thought that the omicron variant is less severe than the delta version, death rates are also rising, Kaminsky said.
The current week-long average of new deaths — 1,246 — has jumped by 14.4% from the prior average of 1,089 over seven days.
While the West Coast had lagged behind the East Coast for a bit with the rise of omicron, that gap is closing, the director told commissioners. Washington’s case rate per 100,000 in a 14-day average is now 882. As of Jan 9, Walla Walla County’s is 1,302 per 100,000 people, data shows.
Testing for COVID-19 is significantly straining local resources, Kaminsky said.
Nationwide supply shortages, paired with a surging demand for tests, is driving health officials here and elsewhere to reconsider how testing is offered.
Commissioner Jennifer Mayberry asked Kaminsky if the state is still handing out at-home COVID-19 test kits.
Those were federally-funded kits for rural areas, he replied, and that supply is gone.
However, Gov. Jay Inslee recently announced a plan to expand testing in the state, Kaminsky said, assuring Mayberry those tests, too, will be free to residents.
Commissioner Todd Kimball noted there is no requirement to report positive results from at-home testing, and he is encouraging people to report their finding.
“Some of those home tests are getting reported, but certainly the bulk of them are not,” Kaminsky agreed, noting that when people do report results, it opens the door for the county to give them information and connect them to helpful resources.
While Walla Walla’s testing site at Providence Southgate Medical Center, 1025 S. Second Ave., will continue to be open Mon.-Fri., results turnaround time is up to three days now, rather than 24 hours, he said.
Last week, 480 tests were done; the site was closed two days due to weather.
The vaccination clinic on the same campus has adopted a three-day schedule: Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Jan. 15 clinic will be 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kaminsky said his department is continuing to encourage other area heath care providers to make vaccinations available elsewhere.
Of the 402 vaccines given by the county last week, 350 were booster shots and 18 were initial doses.
Most Department of Community Health clinics will be for anyone 12 years and older, with occasional clinics offering the Pfizer vaccine to children ages 5-11.
COVID-19 numbers for Walla Walla County, Jan. 10:
- 58 new cases.
- 790 active cases, up from 342 on Jan. 3.
- Eight Walla Walla County and two Umatilla County residents are hospitalized. Six of the cases are in unvaccinated people.
- 114 deaths.
- 10,457 total cases, up from 9,886 last week.
- Test positivity rate is now 52.3%; it was 22.4% on Jan. 2.
- 61.2% of all residents are fully vaccinated, up from 60.8% on Jan. 3. The state is reporting an overall rate of 56.6%.
Numbers for Umatilla County, Jan. 10:
- 214 new cases, up from 90 on Jan. 3.
- 188 deaths.
- 16,736 total cases, up from 15,540 last week.
- About 38,700 of a total of about 81,000 residents are vaccinated, representing only slight movement over the last week.
Numbers for Columbia County, Jan. 10:
- 30 active cases, up from eight last week.
- 48 total hospitalizations, one more than last week.
- 10 deaths total, up one from Jan. 3.
- 441 total cases, up from 424 last week.
Some information for Columbia County is from Washington State Department of Health.
Washington State Department of Health, Jan. 10:
- 864,064 total cases.
- 10,028 deaths.
Jan. 10 numbers might include up to 2,500 duplicates, according to DOH.
Oregon Health Authority, Jan. 10:
- 478,203 total cases.
- 5,779 total deaths.
