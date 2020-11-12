With 18 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday, Walla Walla County has reached an unseen level of infection locally with 400 residents now with active cases of the coronavirus.
Thirteen of those people are hospitalized with it, according to the latest update from the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health.
The newest cases bring the overall confirmed count through the pandemic to 1,622, meaning the current number represents about 25% of the total cases since the virus arrived here in late March. Eleven Walla Walla County residents have died as a result of the disease.
People in every city in Walla Walla County have been affected by the coronavirus, as follows:
- Walla Walla — 1,186
- College Place — 249
- Burbank-Wallula — 99
- Prescott — 38
- Touchet-Lowden — 33
- Waitsburg — 11
- Dixie — six
State numbers
Officials with Oregon Health Authority said Wednesday COVID-19 claimed five more lives, raising the state’s death toll to 742.
As well, there were 876 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the illness around the state, bringing the overall total to 52,770, according to the agency.
The five deaths were in western Oregon's Multnomah and Marion counties.
The state reported 32 newly diagnosed cases in Umatilla County. Due to the Veterans Day holiday, the county’s public health department did not release daily numbers.
Washington state’s Department of Health was also closed Wednesday, according to its website.
Oregon’s trend of high case tallies continues as health officials struggle to contain a surge in coronavirus transmission mostly fueled by small indoor gatherings as the weather turns colder, The Associated Press reported.
Hospitalizations are also on the rise, state health officials said in a news briefing Tuesday.
“The Oregon Health Authority recorded a record 285 confirmed COVID-19 patients in hospitals Tuesday — a 57% increase compared to last week and 83% higher than the number of people hospitalized four weeks ago,” AP noted.
Umatilla County public health director Joseph Fiumara said Monday that hospital bed shortages, while possible in the Portland area, typically are not an issue for the eastern side of the state.
However, rural patients who need to transfer to a larger metro hospital could be affected by a lack of available beds, Fiumara said.
Currently out of Oregon’s 703 listed intensive care unit beds, 27% are available and about 18% of non-ICU adult hospital beds in the state are available, state health officials said Tuesday.