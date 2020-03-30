You are the owner of this article.
Walla Walla County waves eCheck fees for property tax payments

Information provided Friday was unclear regarding an option for people to pay their Walla Walla County property taxes for free during the stay-home mandate due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The eCheck option, found at ubne.ws/wwtaxeslink, lets property owners pay through withdrawals from their checking or savings accounts instead of using credit and debit cards, which have processing fees.

The county will absorb eChecks fees that the service provider charges, with no cost to the taxpayer. For more information, contact the county Treasurer’s Office at 509-524-2750.

 

