The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health is pausing use of Johnson & Johnson's Janssen vaccine for COVID-19 based on guidance from the state Department of Health, U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The mass vaccine clinic at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, is still planned but will instead offer the Pfizer vaccine.
People who registered for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can still get a Pfizer vaccine at their already scheduled appointment time, according to a release.
Oregon Health Authority also has asked all of the state’s vaccine providers to pause administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
"The recommendation for a pause was made out of an abundance of caution as teams from the CDC and FDA review six reported cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals after vaccination with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine," the release stated.
Meanwhile, Walla Walla County reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, April 13, and no new deaths, according to the Department of Community Health website.
The county's active case count was 54 residents, including two inmates from Washington State Penitentiary.
Those numbers put Walla Walla County at 4,913 cases of the coronavirus since March 1, 2020, including 64 deaths, local officials reported.
One county resident was hospitalized with the virus Tuesday, but 4,795 county residents were reported to have recovered.
Walla Walla County is in Phase 3 of the "Healthy Washington; Roadmap to Recovery" pandemic recovery plan.
Umatilla County Public Health reported 11 additional COVID-19 cases with no new deaths Tuesday.
The county’s case total is 7,925, including 83 deaths.
Umatilla County is currently in the "moderate risk" category of Oregon's four-stage COVID-19 risk level plan.
Columbia County Public Health reported no new active COVID-19 cases. Overall, 107 people have tested positive and recovered; four deaths have been reported in connection with the disease.
Washington's Department of Health reported 4,189,884 residents have been vaccinated as of Monday, April 12.
Officials said there were 1,114 new COVID-19 cases and 11 more virus-related deaths.
Those numbers bring the state’s totals to 353,147 cases and 5,340 deaths, meaning 1.4% of people diagnosed in Washington have died.
Oregon Health Authority reported 567 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, April 13, bringing the state total to 171,398.
There were five new deaths, making the state’s death toll 2,446.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon was at 197 on Tuesday, which is 20 more than Monday, April 12.
Officials reported the seven-day running average is now 38,660 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine per day.