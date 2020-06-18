Walla Walla County to apply for modified Phase 3 status

Walla Walla County commissioners today unanimously approved a request by county public health Director Meghan DeBolt to apply for a modified level of Phase 3 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Safe Start” reopening plan for Washington state.
Phase 3 of the four-stage plan allows for outdoor recreational sports and activities up to 50 people, use of gyms and public pools by 50 people or fewer, some professional sports events with no audience and the opening of movie theaters, libraries and museums with attendance caps.
DeBolt’s request, supported by Walla Walla County Public Health Officer Dr. Larry Jecha, is to apply to state officials for Phase 3 with limitations that would keep group gatherings to no more than 25 people, rather than the 50 allowed in Phase 3.
DeBolt also asked that travel remain limited to essential trips, rather than the nonessential travel that Phase 3 allows. That means county residents would not be traveling to large concert venues, sport events and other Phase 4 activities, she said.
On Wednesday, Walla Walla County reached the state’s mandatory three-week waiting period after going into Phase 2 on May 27, meaning it could have been eligible to apply to enter the next phase that allows for more activity within the community.
However, not all of the state’s rules for doing so have been achieved, DeBolt said this morning. Walla Walla County has exceeded the 15 cases allowed through June 17. The county has 16 active cases of this morning.
DeBolt said another person was confirmed with the virus today.
The state Department of Health’s metric goals are not black and white, DeBolt said, and Walla Walla County is not seeing community transmission at this time, nor an increase in hospitalizations.
The medical system in the county — including contact tracing for people who test positive — is prepared for the increase of positive tests expected as the community opens further, she added.
All but two of the newest cases of COVID-19 in residents have been linked to people already known to have the disease, DeBolt said.
Jecha and DeBolt also asked commissioners Greg Tompkins, Jim Johnson and Todd Kimball to support encouraging everyone to wear masks in public, except when eating and drinking.
That push for masking has to come for Washington to get back on its feet, Jecha told the board of commissioners, noting that he and DeBolt are not seeking a directive from them, but rather their support in communicating the need for masking to the public.