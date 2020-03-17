Walla Walla County offices will have various levels of services as public facilities across the state close this week to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
County Treasurer Gordon Heimbigner requests people use drop boxes for their tax payments and not come into the office unless they must make a cash payment. Online payments can be made at ubne.ws/propertytax.
Payments can be mailed with the money order and coupon to Walla Walla County Treasurer, 315 W. Main St. #204, Walla Walla, WA 99362, P.O. Box 777.
Drop boxes are located here:
- On the County Treasurers Office Door at the Walla Walla County Courthouse 315 W. Main St., room 204
- Walla Walla County Courthouse, 315 W. Main St., (in the alley between the Courthouse and the County Corrections Facility).
- City of College Place City Hall, 625 S. College Ave.
The Assessor’s Office will postpone any senior exemption applications until May 1. If a person has a current exemption, it will be continued as it is currently reported, County Assessor Debbie Antes said.