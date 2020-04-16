The Walla Walla County Superior Court on Tuesday extended its delay on a number of proceedings, following in the footsteps of the state Supreme Court Monday.
The emergency order further delays court proceedings until after May 4, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The local order will remain in effect until rescinded by county judges.
No regular civil, criminal, paternity or domestic dockets will take place until after May 4. The order also applies to civil hearings, except in certain cases. No guardianships, criminal trials or pre-trials will take place either. Juvenile fact-finding and pre-trials also will be delayed.
For the full list of changes, visit ubne.ws/wwcourt.