Walla Walla County Courthouse-vertical

Walla Walla County Courthouse

 U-B file photo by Emily Thornton

The Walla Walla County Superior Court on Tuesday extended its delay on a number of proceedings, following in the footsteps of the state Supreme Court Monday.

The emergency order further delays court proceedings until after May 4, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The local order will remain in effect until rescinded by county judges.

No regular civil, criminal, paternity or domestic dockets will take place until after May 4. The order also applies to  civil hearings, except in certain cases. No guardianships, criminal trials or pre-trials will take place either. Juvenile fact-finding and pre-trials also will be delayed.

For the full list of changes, visit ubne.ws/wwcourt.

Because of the health and safety concerns, the Union-Bulletin is allowing unlimited access to our stories and resources about the novel coronavirus. However, if you’re able to subscribe, please support our journalism. Click here to start your digital or print subscription.

Emily Thornton can be reached at emilythornton@wwub.com or 509-526-8325.

Emily Thornton covers courts and emergency services, as well as other various stories. She has been in the newspaper industry off and on since roughly 1999 and lived primarily on the West Coast, but also Florida and Europe.

Don’t miss an important story.

Get important news delivered to your email