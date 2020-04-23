Facing budget cuts to his department from the COVID-19 pandemic, Walla Walla County Sheriff Mark Crider called on county commissioners this morning to reopen the county for business.
The proposal was not embraced this morning by fellow county department heads, including health officials and commissioners.
In his emailed statement, Crider commended residents for their efforts in mitigating the current COVID-19 pandemic situation, but said his and other county departments are facing hard financial decisions.
“The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office is primarily funded from sales tax, so it is imperative that we get Walla Walla County businesses back up and running,” Crider wrote. “I encourage our county commissioners to join Benton and Franklin counties in opening our county and let our businesses open in a safe and productive manner. I also ask all citizens to voice their opinion to your elected officials.”
The statement came after Walla Walla County commissioners told departments Monday they had to cut at least 5% from their budgets in the face of sales tax losses.
Sales tax revenue losses for Walla Walla County are expected in the $1-$2 million range because businesses are shut down to comply with Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” initiative, said Walla Walla County Commissioner Todd Kimball this morning.
This number could grow if the order is extended, he said.
Walla Walla County commissioners have been in contact with the governors’ office every few days to express their concerns and push for some businesses to be allowed to work, Kimball said.
“Sheriff Criders’ request that we join the Franklin County commissioners is incredibly shortsighted,” he said. “Franklin County commissioners are having an executive session today to backtrack on their vote this week, due to their lack of authority to allow ‘back to work’ in their county.”
Kimball said emergencies such as this are the reason the county has a 25% reserve fund.
Even with the possible 5% reduction for all departments, the county will have to significantly dip into it, he said.
Crider said after watching the governor’s public address on opening the economy, he did not hear a clear-cut plan, “other than let’s continue to wait and see.”
“Now is the time to figure out how to get our county economy running again,” he wrote.
With the budget cuts, Crider said he must take out $232,595 from his $4,651,905 total budget, and, after payroll, benefits and services his discretionary budget was $188,059.
That meant he would be forced to cut positions or hours, so instead of 24-hour coverage, the 1,300-square-mile county would have between 16-20 hours of service, Crider said.
“That would be a clear step back in the service we strive to provide to the citizens of Walla Walla County,” he wrote.
“We are currently operating on a razor’s edge budget and any further reduction in our funding will undoubtedly result in the erosion of the quality of service the citizens of Walla Walla have come to expect.”
He said his office has continued to operate as usual, but with exceptions in administrative services during the pandemic.
“Deputies have continued to put their safety on the line to enforce the laws and constitution of Washington state,” he wrote. “I believe the citizens of Walla Walla want and deserve a certain level of safety and security that we strive to maintain every day. I also believe as an elected official I need to be a good steward of my taxpayer’s money.”
Public health leader Meghan Debolt called Crider’s action today “aggravating.”
Crider, in his statement, said “Walla Walla has just 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 15 recoveries” and just three people hospitalized.
Not only is the wording insensitive to those people, Crider’s stance is shortsighted, said DeBolt, director of Walla Walla County Department of Community Health.
Today’s count of tests ruled positive for the coronavirus was at 46 before 9 a.m., and will soon be “well over 50,” she said, adding that by next week her department is anticipating more than 100 people in the county will have tested positive.
“Walla Walla is the next location,” DeBolt said, referring to local health data showing the county is now considered a “hot spot” for the classic trio of COVID-19 symptoms — fever, cough and shortness of breath.
Crider’s proposal to reopen Walla Walla County to more business will be detrimental to people and overwhelming to the local health system’s ability to respond, she said.
“He’s looking at it from a commercial standpoint,” DeBolt said, adding a clear path forward must factor in public health, economy and safety for everyone.
Although Crider refers to similar proposals by Sheriff’s Offices in Benton and Franklin counties, Franklin County Sheriff J.D. Raymond is already pulling back from statements he made in an open letter to Inslee, DeBolt said.
She understands the budget concerns expressed in Crider’s statement, she said, noting that her department receives just $200,000 from the county annually; the rest of the cost is borne by Washington state, DeBolt said.
None of what has come about due to the pandemic is fair to anyone, she added.
DeBolt said she counts herself among those eager to see the world return to whatever the new normal will be, but that time has not come.
Crider participates in daily incident command meetings surrounding the pandemic’s impact on Walla Walla County, DeBolt said, and hears the details of what must happen before the community can reopen for business and more.
“This sends the wrong message,” DeBolt said of the Sheriff’s communication today.
“Inslee said it needs to be a dial that we turn up slowly and that we can turn back quickly if there is an increase in cases and deaths,” she said. “We need to be pretty nimble on that.”
Walla Walla Police Chief Scott Bieber said he hadn’t read Crider’s statement and didn’t wish to comment. However, his office is funded by the city, also facing cutbacks from the loss of sales taxes.
Walla Walla City Attorney Tim Donaldson addressed residents’ concerns over the stay-home order from the governor at the Walla Walla City Council meeting Wednesday.
“Some have taken the position that the restrictions imposed by Gov. Inslee violate their constitutional rights. Constitutional rights should never be ignored or disregarded even when public health is involved. However, constitutional rights are not treated as absolutes and are instead balanced against public necessity,” he said.
A public health emergency is an example of necessity, he said.
Legislatively delegated authority to control contagious diseases grants extraordinary power, which might be unreasonable in another context, he said.
State law provides the governor decides whether or not there is an emergency in the state of Washington, he said. Inslee declared a state of emergency Feb. 29.
State law also provides the governor decides when the emergency is over, which has not occurred yet, Donaldson said.
“Suggestion that the city of Walla Walla speed up the process through civil disobedience is misguided,” Donaldson said.