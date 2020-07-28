Walla Walla County sees steep increase in COVID-19 cases today

Walla Walla County has had a larger increase in positive COVID-19 cases today than it's seen in awhile, with 19 residents newly identified with the disease since yesterday afternoon, according to the county's website.
A majority of these new cases, 16, are Walla Walla residents. The other three live in College Place.
Since the pandemic began, 381 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the county. Today health officials said 122 residents have the disease, while 256 have recovered. Three people have died in connection with the illness, and 6,578 have tested negative for COVID-19.
In Washington state, health officials today reporter 875 new COVID-19 cases. This brings the total number of cases to 54,205. The total number of deaths is reported at 1,548 in the state.
Health officials point to increasing case numbers in much of the state, the high proportion of positive test results and the spread of COVID-19 from young adults to older age groups as reasons for concern, according to the governor's office.
Gov. Jay Inslee today also extended indefinitely the pause on counties moving ahead in the Safe Start plan.
In a moment of levity, however, Inslee's communication officials tried to help people visualize safe distances.
"How far is 6 feet?" the memo asked, then answered: "The length of two large dogs. Three coho salmon. Or 12 large slugs."
Are these Eastern Washington slugs, or Western Washington slugs? The memo didn't say.