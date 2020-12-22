Walla Walla County is averaging 28-30 new cases of COVID-19 per day, according to the Department of Community Health spokesperson Nancy Wenzel.
She reported at the virtual Walla Walla County commissioners meeting Monday morning that 34 new cases were identified Saturday and 32 on Sunday.
The Department of Community Health recorded, as of Monday evening, 634 active cases of COVID-19 on its website and 28 deaths.
Due to the increased volumes in COVID-19 lab testing results across the state, there is a statewide delay in data reporting, the website stated. Data categories are updated as results come in.
The county's active case count also included 250 inmates at the Washington State Penitentiary on Monday.
The number of county residents considered recovered is 2,539, according to the local report.
The number of people hospitalized here was 11, and Walla Walla County has a 15% test positivity rate.
Washington state Department of Health is reporting 30 virus-related deaths in Walla Walla County as of Sunday.
The state reported that 170 people in Walla Walla County have been hospitalized since the pandemic started.
Umatilla County Public Health reported 113 additional COVID-19 cases Monday with no new deaths.
The county’s case total is 5,186, including 54 deaths.
The county is no longer reporting active case or daily hospitalization numbers.
Columbia County Public Health reported 14 active COVID-19 cases Monday. Overall, 66 people have tested positive and recovered; there have been 4 deaths reported.
Washington's Department of Health records 226,635 total cases statewide and 3,106 deaths, meaning 1.4% of people diagnosed in Washington have died.
The agency reported Monday that 13,515 people now have been hospitalized in the state due to the virus.
Oregon Health Authority reported 846 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state total to 103,755.
There were six new deaths, making the state’s death toll 1,347.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon decreased to 528, two fewer than Sunday.