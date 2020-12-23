New cases of the coronavirus in Walla Walla County rose steeply Tuesday, more than doubling the recent average of 28-30 daily that local health officials discussed with county commissioners earlier this week.
The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health reported 60 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with no new deaths showing on its website.
The county’s active case count was 687 people, including 250 inmates at the Washington State Penitentiary.
The county’s case total is 3,262 since mid-March, including 28 deaths, local officials reported.
Washington state Department of Health, however, is reporting 31 virus-related deaths in Walla Walla County.
Due to the increased volumes in COVID-19 lab testing results across the state, there is a statewide delay in data reporting. Data categories are updated as results come in.
The number of people hospitalized here as of Tuesday was 14, according to the local site.
Washington state Department of Health has reported 171 people in Walla Walla County have been hospitalized since the pandemic started.
The number of county residents considered recovered is 2,547, according to the local site.
Walla Walla County has a 15% test positivity rate.
Umatilla County Public Health reported 49 additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday with no new deaths.
The county’s case total is 5,235, including 54 deaths.
The county is no longer reporting active case or daily hospitalization numbers.
Columbia County Public Health reported 18 active COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, four more than were reported Monday. Overall, 66 people have tested positive and recovered; there have been four deaths reported.
Washington’s Department of Health reported 219,584 cases and 3,131 deaths, meaning 1.4% of people diagnosed in Washington have died.
The agency reported 13,590 people now have been hospitalized in the state due to the virus.
According to the website, total case counts from Tuesday may include up to 180 duplicates.
Oregon Health Authority reported 1,282 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 105,073.
There were 35 new deaths, making the state’s death toll 1,382.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon decreased to 524, four fewer than Monday.