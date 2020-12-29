Walla Walla County Department of Community Health officials on Monday evening reported 185 new cases of COVID-19 here since the last count released Wednesday evening.
The county's active case count was 684 people Monday, including 283 men who live at the Washington State Penitentiary.
New county cases included 73 reported Monday, 92 reported over the holiday between Thursday and Saturday and 20 more on Sunday.
The state Department of Corrections is reporting a total of 790 inmates and 124 staff members at the prison have tested positive for the illness; one incarcerated man died after being diagnosed with COVID-19 in November.
The county’s case total is 3,472 since mid-March, including 33 deaths, local officials reported.
However, the Washington state Department of Health is reporting 34 virus-related deaths in Walla Walla County.
Due to the increased volumes in COVID-19 lab testing results across the state, there is a statewide delay in data reporting. Data categories are updated as results come in.
The number of people hospitalized here as of Monday was 185.
The number of county residents considered recovered is 2,755.
Walla Walla County has a 15% test positivity rate. The county is in Phase 2 of the state’s four-stage Safe Start reopening plan.
Umatilla County Public Health reported 75 additional COVID-19 cases since Wednesday, with no new deaths. No numbers were reported from Dec. 24 to 27.
The county’s case total is 5,417, including 56 deaths.
The county is no longer reporting active case or daily hospitalization numbers. It is in Phase 2 of Oregon's four-stage reopening plan.
Columbia County Public Health reported eight active COVID-19 cases Monday as well as two pending tests. Overall, 76 people have tested positive and recovered; there have been four deaths reported.
Washington's Department of Health reported 229,622 cases in the state as of Monday and 3,195 deaths, meaning 1.3% of people diagnosed in Washington have died.
The agency reported 14,276 people now have been hospitalized in the state due to the virus.
Oregon Health Authority reported 5,472 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday, bringing the state total to 110,545.
There were 51 new deaths, making the state’s death toll 1,433.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon decreased to 515, nine fewer than when last reported Wednesday.