Walla Walla County reports two more deaths in Thursday's COVID-19 update

The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health said Thursday two more residents have succumbed to COVID-19 recently — a man in his 80s and a woman in her 70s tested positive for the virus before dying.
This brings the county’s death toll count to 52, although Washington state is reporting there have been 60 virus-related deaths here.
The Department of Community Health said there were eight new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, making 100 active cases of the disease, including one man at the Washington State Penitentiary.
There were no county residents hospitalized for the illness Thursday.
The state Department of Corrections is reporting a total of 985 inmates, 15 in the last 30 days, and 179 staff members at the prison have tested positive for the illness.
The county’s case total is 4,720 overall. As of Thursday, 15,237 vaccine doses have been administered here.
Washington State Department of Health has reported 239 people in Walla Walla County have been hospitalized since the pandemic started.
The number of county residents considered recovered is 4,568.
The county is part of the Washington state’s South Central health region, which is in Phase 2 of the state’s two-stage Healthy Washington reopening plan.
Umatilla County Public Health reported 17 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday, with no new deaths.
About 8,300 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered in the county.
The county’s case total is 7,631, including 81 deaths.
Columbia County Public Health is reporting one active COVID-19 case Thursday, with no new deaths and 1,042 vaccinations have been given.
Washington’s Department of Health reported Thursday that 1,411,453 vaccinations have been administered in the state.
Officials said there 1,117 new COVID-19 cases and 30 additional virus-related deaths.
Those numbers bring the state’s totals to 319,498 cases and 4,942 deaths, meaning 1.5% of people diagnosed in Washington have died.
Oregon Health Authority reported 553 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the state total to 154,554.
There were 10 new deaths, making the state’s death toll 2,204.
About 881,206 Oregonians have received doses of vaccine so far, with 1,170,595 doses of vaccine delivered to sites around Oregon.